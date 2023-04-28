Contests
Wet roads for morning commute

Westbound Norwood Lateral is shut down past Paddock Road due to a crash early Friday.
Westbound Norwood Lateral is shut down past Paddock Road due to a crash early Friday.(ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roads are wet from steady overnight rain as you head out Friday morning.

Watch for ponding on roads and delays from crashes.

Westbound Norwood Lateral was shut down more than an hour earlier between Paddock Road and Interstate 75 due to a crash. The highway reopened at 4 a.m.

Another crash briefly blocked the right two lanes on southbound I-71 just past Reading Road. That crash also has cleared.

Showers will be more scattered for the morning rush but they will stick around through the rest of the morning into the afternoon, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

They should diminish into Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday will be drier than wet.

Expect a few shower chances Saturday night and more widespread rain by Sunday night.

Be sure to monitor the FOX19 First Alert Weather app radar for the latest weather conditions in your community.

The first part of next week as May begins will be cooler than normal with afternoon highs only reaching the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Frost will be possible, but freezing conditions aren’t in the forecast right now.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

