1 man hospitalized after shooting in Clifton, per CPD

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting in Clifton that left one man injured Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that at approximately 4:30 p.m., a man was approached for money at gunpoint while he was getting out of his vehicle in the 500 block of Lowell Avenue.

Officers at the scene told FOX19NOW that the victim was shot in the leg.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot and was seen running in between the apartment buildings across the street.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, police say.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center and is expected to be in stable condition, police say.

Police told FOX19 that they are waiting for investigators to arrive on the scene and no other information is available at this time.

