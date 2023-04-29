Contests
15-year-old dies after UTV crash in Highland County, OSP says

A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a crash occurred in Concord Township, Ohio troopers say.
A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after a crash occurred in Concord Township, Ohio troopers say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A 15-year-old passenger has died after a utility terrain vehicle crash occurred in Concord Township early Saturday morning, according to troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 16-year-old was driving an Axis 500 UTV eastbound on Beatty around 12:25 a.m. when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, hitting an embankment and overturning. This caused the 15-year-old passenger to be ejected and trapped under the vehicle, OSP said.

Troopers say the 15-year-old died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, OSP said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

