Bengals take Michigan defensive back D.J. Turner in second round

Turner was the fastest player at the NFL Combine.
Michigan defensive back DJ Turner plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Michigan defensive back DJ Turner plays during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals added to the defense again in the second round of the NFL Draft with the selection of cornerback D.J. Turner out of Michigan.

“We felt like we needed to add depth to the secondary,” said head coach Zac Taylor. “He’s a guy that can fill multiple roles for us and provide depth outside and inside.”

Turner ran a 4.26 in the 40 at the NFL Combine.

“He’s got a little bit of ways to go from a weight standpoint,” defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said of Turner, who weighs in at 178 pounds. “You can put some weight on him. You can’t make them 4.2.”

Turner joins a secondary that includes second-year players Cam Taylor-Britt and Dax Hill, both burners as well.

“The familiarity they have with each other can only help,” Anarumo said of Turner having played with Hill in Ann Arbor.

Anarumo called Turner a “physical” corner despite his size. “He will throw his body around,” he said.

“When you look around the league and the weapons that so many teams have on offense and the speed so many teams have, you’ve got to try to match it somehow, and the faster guys that you get, certainly, are going to give you an advantage. You’re going to have to chase quarterbacks around, and that means you’re going to have to cover a little bit longer, and the faster you are, the better chance you have to get off the field,” Anarumo said.

The Bengals took Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy in the first round Thursday night.

The defense will be young, fast and (perhaps most importantly) cheap heading into a contract window for the biggest players on offense.

