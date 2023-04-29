Contests
Cincinnati Bengals draft wide receiver Charlie Jones in fourth round of NFL draft

The Bengals drafted wide receiver Charlie Jones. Credit: NFL
The Bengals drafted wide receiver Charlie Jones. Credit: NFL(NFL (MGN))
By Kelsey Conway
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -In the fourth round of the NFL draft, the Bengals selected slot wide receiver Charlie Jones out of Purdue, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

After taking defensive players in the first three rounds, the Bengals added to their offense with Jones. The 6-foot Purdue product caught 110 passes (led the nation in reception) for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and was a semifinalist for the Bilentikoff Award given to the best wide receiver in college football.

Prior to his final collegiate season at Purdue, he spent two seasons at Iowa (2020-21). He sat out the 2019 season as a transfer after spending the 2017-18 season at Buffalo. He is one of three Boilermakers in history to record 100 catches in a single season.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and wide receivers coach Troy Walters praised Jones’ hands as his best trait. With Tyler Boyd entering the final season of his contract, the pick of Jones gives the Bengals a legit replacement for one of the best slot wide receivers in the NFL. Boyd turns 29 this year, and Jones has played seven seasons in Cincinnati.

