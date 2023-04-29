Contests
Families of loved ones whose slayings remain unsolved want the term ‘cold case’ dropped

Investigators and families met Friday to open dialogues regarding their slain sons and daughters.
U Can Speak For Me puts out the faces of Cincinnati's unsolved murders in hopes of receiving...
U Can Speak For Me puts out the faces of Cincinnati's unsolved murders in hopes of receiving some answers for the families still searching for justice.(FOX19 NOW)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The nonprofit U Can Speak For Me hosted an event Friday night to offer grieving families access to resources, support and information regarding investigations into their loved ones’ deaths.

Family members spoke with agents, detectives and specialists to get their questions answered. A constant theme was the need for people in the community to come forward if they have information.

Marcia Daniels’ son, Marcus, was killed in 2012.

“It’s going to hurt forever. That’s what I tell people. I don’t hold anything back and say, ‘You’re going to get over this.’ No. Each day it gets harder and harder and harder,” she said. “You just learn to sleep, you learn to wake up, and you’re still going to be in pain.”

Barbara Ann Irving is living through just that. Her daughter and granddaughter were both murdered.

“I’m sad for families that their crimes are not solved,” she said. “That is worse than the crime itself.”

The two mothers joined numerous grieving local families for the event that broke down barriers and opened dialogues. Those who attended voiced opposition to the phrase “cold case.”

Ohio BCI Agent Roger Davis says each detective actively works on cases and that some just take longer to solve.

Marcus McNeil, a homicide detective, doesn’t want families to mistake a lack of evidence for a lack of effort, adding the “stop snitching” attitude is what hurts many ongoing cases.

“Individuals not talking to the police is huge right now, and that’s probably one of the biggest hurdles that we have to overcome when it comes to investigating any crime,” McNeil said.

