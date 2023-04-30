April showers bring May chill and more showers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night into Monday will be more dry than wet, though isolated showers will be possible once again as lows fall into the low 40s.

Monday will be dreary. Expect cloudy skies, breezy gusts up to 40 miles per hour and light rain on and off through the day with cold conditions. Gusty winds will also make things feel cold with winds factored in, wind chills will only be in the 30s.

High temperatures will be roughly 20 degrees below normal for late April in the tri-state as the forecast high is only 48. The coolest high temperature on record for Cincinnati as 45 in 1909, so we’ll be close to a record cold day, for the high temperature at least.

Isolated showers and even some areas of drizzle will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s and even upper 30s.

A few sprinkles or light showers are expected Tuesday, especially in the morning and midday. Drier air will move in later in the day. However, Tuesday will be cloudy with breezy and chilly conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday night will be cold, but thanks to cloud cover and breezy conditions early, frost is unlikely at this point entering Wednesday morning. Wednesday is sunny with highs in the upper 50s - still chilly, but improved compared to the anomalously cold conditions Monday and Tuesday.

There will be opportunities for areas of patchy frost on Thursday morning as lows fall in the mid 30s in the tri-state. Nevertheless, we’ll begin to see a warming trend going into the latter half of the work week! Mild air returns Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds, but isolated chances of rain returns Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

Dry conditions are expected going into next weekend as highs become more seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s. Quite a wild first week of May in the tri-state!

