Family hosts vigil to honor Devin Simpson

By Payton Marshall, Kendall Hyde and Mary LeBus
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Family and friends of a Covington man who died days after he was allegedly beaten unconscious gathered to honor him through a candlelight vigil Saturday.

Fort Wright Police say that 30-year-old Devin Simpson died Thursday at UC Medical Center.

In his honor, Simpson’s loved ones lit candles and a sea of orange covered the park - because orange was his favorite color.

“I just miss him,” said Jaylin Couch, Simpson’s sister. “He was the best big brother. He always protected me.”

According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Simpson’s death is ruled an apparent homicide.

Simpson was placed on life support after he was beaten unconscious, his family told FOX19 NOW.

“It was heart-wrenching, just absolutely heart-wrenching,” said Robert Couch, Simpson’s stepfather.

Douglas Enlow says his friendship with Simpson goes way back. He describes Simpson as “selfless, a great person” and he loved to fish. Enlow says he’s still in shock at the news of his friend.

“I sat down because I started crying,” Enlow said. “It’s like I couldn’t hardly function at work. Driving? I got to pull over just because it hits me - like we’re still trying to figure out how this all played out and why this played out.”

According to Angie Barrett, Simpson’s mother, her son was at someone’s home when he was hit over the head with an unknown object while trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman.

“My son was apparently at this house, and the girl was being hit by the boyfriend,” Barrett says. “My son stood up trying to stop the altercation, and he essentially got hit with something. We’re not clear yet exactly what it is yet.”

Simpson suffered multiple injuries, including an aneurysm and a broken clavicle, Barrett said.

After the man hit Simpson over the head, he stomped on his chest, head and neck so hard that it burst a carotid artery, the family told FOX19 NOW.

When he arrived at the hospital, Simpson suffered several strokes and had half of his skull removed to reduce swelling in the brain, his mother explained.

Simpson was flown from St. Elizabeth Hospital to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on April 21, where he spent six days on life support before he passed away, according to his family.

“He was definitely a hero,” Couch said. He actually went out trying to help save a young lady.

“Justice for Devin is what we’re looking for and every person that was involved needs to be accounted for,” Enlow said.

Fort Wright Police Chief Ed Butler confirmed in a release that Simpson was involved in an incident at a residence in Fort Wright that resulted in his hospitalization.

As Simpson’s loved ones continue to search for answers, Fort Wright police said this investigation is ongoing.

