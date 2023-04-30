Joe Mixon’s ‘future is here with the team,’ Bengals head coach says amid contract speculation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor is supporting Joe Mixon as a starting running back for the upcoming season amid rumors that he would be cut or traded to save the salary cap space.

Mixon signed a four-year extension worth $48 million through the 2024 season, according to NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport.

“His future is here with the team,” Taylor said during a press conference. “I mean, I like Joe Mixon.”

The Bengals did select running back Chase Brown during the fifth round of the draft. Brown will be joining Mixon, Trayvoen Williams, and Chris Evans for the position, Taylor said.

“I feel like we got a great mixture of guys. We got three known quantities there with Mixon, Travion, and Chris. They all know the expectations there, now you get a chance to add another one, Chase, to the mix,” Taylor said. “Just tremendous college career, two years over a thousand yards, almost led NCAA in rushing this year, it just came up shy. Again, he’s carried the load for those guys. We feel like he’s got great vision and balance as a runner and patience, so I like what he’s going to bring to the room as well, and we’ll see how it all shakes out from there.

During his 2022 season, Mixon ran 210 times for 814 rushing yards and scored seven touchdowns.

“I’m not going to say anything set in stone. Again, I like Joe Mixon as our starting running back, and we get him the ball a lot of different ways. Just because Samaje (Perine) played more on third down than [Mixon] did, didn’t mean that his production really wavered. We’re still going to throw him the football and hand him the football, and now you get a chance to see where these three other guys, now they’re going to get more opportunities.”

Off the field, Mixon is accused of pointing at someone on Jan. 21. Court documents show Mixon pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing.

