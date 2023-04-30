Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Report: 6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party

Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern...
Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) - Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern Mississippi, according to a news report.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reported early Sunday that the shootings happened overnight Saturday in Bay St. Louis, about 29 miles (46 kilometers) west of Biloxi.

All six students suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals. Two were in serious condition.

Two of the victims are students at Bay High School in Bay St. Louis. Four of the students attend Hancock High School in Kiln, 13 miles (21 kilometers) northwest of Bay St. Louis.

None of them had attended Bay High’s prom, which was held earlier Saturday night.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many shots were fired or if anyone had been arrested, the Sun Herald reported.

The house where the party was held is less than a mile from the Hollywood Casino.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's deputies on the Ohio River Monday night where a body was recovered.
Body recovered from Ohio River identified
Kings Island is decommissioning and removing its Pipeline Paradise after more than two decades,...
Kings Island shutting down popular ride
East Clinton Middle School and East Clinton High School were dismissed early for the day.
Middle school student arrested after making threat, superintendent says
Officer accused of punching ‘irate’ woman at McDonald’s
Officer accused of punching ‘irate’ woman at McDonald’s
Cincinnati police were on the scene investigating a deadly shooting in Over-the-Rhine early...
Man dies after being shot near school in Over-the-Rhine

Latest News

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday...
Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Suspect bites off part of police sergeant’s finger at Los Angeles metro station
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Police sergeant hospitalized after part of finger bitten off; suspect arrested