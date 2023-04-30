Tracking more rain with breezy and cooler conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder through 2 a.m. Areas of drizzle and low clouds are also possible late into Sunday morning. Overnight lows are in the mid 40s.

Sunday will start off dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but clouds build in before the rain arrives in the afternoon. Temperatures will be hindered thanks to the clouds and gusty winds out of the west with afternoon highs only in the mid 50s. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop after 1 p.m. and continue through the remainder of the day. These storms will not be severe, though don’t be surprised with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour and small hail will also be possible in a few showers and storms.

Sunday night into Monday will be more dry than wet, though isolated showers will be possible once again as lows fall into the low 40s.

Monday will be dreary. Expect cloudy skies, breezy gusts up to 40 miles per hour and light rain on and off through the day with cold conditions. Drizzle or mist will also be possible in the morning. Gusty winds will also make things feel chilly as gusts could go up to 40 miles per hour during the afternoon.

High temperatures will be roughly 20 degrees below normal for late April in the tri-state as the forecast high is only 48. The coolest high temperature on record for Cincinnati was 45 in 1908, so we’ll be close to a record cold day, for the high temperature at least.

Isolated showers and even some areas of drizzle will be possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s and even upper 30s.

Though we can’t rule out a sprinkle or light shower Tuesday morning, drier air will keep most of the tri-state rain-free during the day. However, Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with breezy conditions and chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

There will be opportunities for areas of patchy frost on Wednesday morning and Thursday morning as lows fall in the mid 30s in the tri-state. Nevertheless, we’ll begin to see a warming trend going into the latter half of the work week!

Wednesday is sunny with highs in the upper 50s - still chilly, but improved. Mild air returns Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds, but isolated chances of rain returns Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

Dry conditions are expected going into next weekend as highs become more seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s. Quite a wild first week of May in the tri-state!

