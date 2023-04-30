Contests
What you need to know as Cincinnati Bengals finalize 2023 NFL draft class

A pick-by-pick look at the Bengals’ new draft class
Myles Murphy, the Cincinnati Bengals first pick in the 2023 NFL draft was introduced Saturday...
Myles Murphy, the Cincinnati Bengals first pick in the 2023 NFL draft was introduced Saturday at Paycor Stadium.(Liz Dufour | Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Kelsey Conway
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -The 2023 NFL draft is now in the books, and the Cincinnati Bengals have finalized their rookie class, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

With eight picks, the Bengals had the luxury of taking the best player available each time they were on the clock. They didn’t feel the need to reach for a specific player because of a positional need.

For the most part, outside of Myles Murphy and punter Brad Robbins who could see significant playing time right away, the rookie class will come to Cincinnati as depth players and core special teamers.

The Bengals’ coaching staff was looking for depth at several positions and felt they got what they wanted out of this year’s draft class.

“I’m excited for how it shook out for us with the eight picks we had,” head coach Zac Taylor said during a press conference Saturday night. “I felt like we got value with all the players. Really excited to get them into the mix, and at the same time, it hit some needs that we had as well. I feel really good about coming out of this draft how we had hoped and making our team better. Guys that can come in and compete and have great intangibles and are all going to have a chance to provide value to our team, and that’s big.”

Here’s a pick-by-pick breakdown of the Bengals’ draft class:

Round 1: Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson

Round 2: DJ Turner, cornerback, Michigan

Round 3: Jordan Battle, safety, Alabama

Round 4: Charlie Jones, wide receiver, Purdue

Round 5: Chase Brown, running back, Illinois

Round 6: Andrei Iosivas, wide receiver, Princeton

Round 6: Brad Robbins, punter, Michigan

Round 7: DJ Ivey, cornerback, Miami

