1 driver killed in Clinton County 3-vehicle crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Union Township on Monday.

Daryl Huhtala, 72, of Xenia, Ohio, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. Route 68 near mile marker 17, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 11:30 a.m., troopers say Huhtala was driving southbound in a 2012 Nissan Rogue when the SUV went over into oncoming northbound traffic.

A second vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, was forced off the road as Huhtala’s vehicle entered the northbound lanes, OSP explained. The Hyundai hit a tree after going off the road. The Hyundai’s driver is ok, troopers said.

After Huhtala’s SUV moved into oncoming traffic, troopers say it collided head-on with a 2021 Buick Encore.

The driver of the Buick was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, but OSP said that person is expected to be ok.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.