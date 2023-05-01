Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

1 person dead following shooting near Corryville Taco Bell

Crime scene tape was put up outside the Taco Bell on Highland Avenue following a shooting on...
Crime scene tape was put up outside the Taco Bell on Highland Avenue following a shooting on Monday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead following a shooting near a Taco Bell in Corryville.

Cincinnati police say officers were called o E. McMillan Street and Highland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting.

A man in his late 20s was found at the scene and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The victim did not survive, police said.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is at the scene and leading the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island is decommissioning and removing its Pipeline Paradise after more than two decades,...
Kings Island shutting down popular ride
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the...
Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say
The Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 500 block of Lowell...
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Clifton, per CPD
This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.
Here’s how you can get free Mother’s Day flowers
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures after carrying the ball in the first...
Joe Mixon’s ‘future is here with the team,’ Bengals head coach says amid contract speculation

Latest News

Former Madeira Elementary School Principal Chris Flanagan
Community hosts ‘route of remembrance’ after unexpected passing of Madeira principal
Jeffrey Lacortiglia, 45, told police he shot and killed his wife in North Carolina, according...
Man accused of killing wife in NC, turns self in at Tri-State police department
Bibi shows some love and care for baby Fritz at Hippo Cove.
Cincinnati Zoo kicks off month-long “Zoo Babies” event
Kickin' it with Ken: Buffalo Wings and Rings in Crestview Hills prepares gameday foods
Kickin' it with Ken: Buffalo Wings and Rings in Crestview Hills prepares gameday foods