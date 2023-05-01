1 person dead following shooting near Corryville Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead following a shooting near a Taco Bell in Corryville.

Cincinnati police say officers were called o E. McMillan Street and Highland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday for a reported shooting.

A man in his late 20s was found at the scene and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The victim did not survive, police said.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is at the scene and leading the investigation.

