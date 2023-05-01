7 hurt in Colerain highway crash; closures to continue indefinitely

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Seven people are hospitalized Monday night after a crash in eastbound Interstate 275 in Colerain Township, according to the Colerain Township Fire and EMS.

The crash happened shortly before 5:57 p.m.

Fire and EMS crews were initially dispatched to I-275 near the Colerain Avenue exit.

While en route, they learned the crash was actually on I-275 East near the I-74 split, around three miles away from the original location, according to Colerain Township Fire Chief Allen Walls.

The crash involved multiple cars across several lanes of the interstate. At least eight medic units responded.

EMS transported four adults to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and two adults to Mercy Fairfield Hospital.

One underage victim went to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

No word on the cause of the crash. The extent of the injuries is also unknown.

Portions of I-275 and I-74 eastbound will remain closed for an “indefinite period of time” as the investigation continues, Walls said around 8 p.m.

ODOT is assisting with the closures. Colerain police were assisted on-scene by medic units from Cheviot, Green Township and Whitewater Township.

