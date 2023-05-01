Contests
Aerosmith returns to Cincinnati for “Peace Out” tour

Demandan a Steven Tyler, cantante de Aerosmith, por agresión sexual a una menor. Foto archivo AP
Demandan a Steven Tyler, cantante de Aerosmith, por agresión sexual a una menor. Foto archivo AP(Michael Zorn | Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Aerosmith will return to the Queen City for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The ‘Walk This Way” rockers announced Monday that they will be going on their “Peace Out” tour starting in September and will be making their way to the Queen City on Jan. 4, 2024.

They will be touring with special guests The Black Crowes.

“Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour,” the band said in an Instagram post. “Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.”

The band goes on to say:

“In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, ‘It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.’

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

