Cincinnati restaurant chain owner accused fo tax fraud, feds say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The owner of a Cincinnati restaurant chain has been indicted for allegedly failing to file quarterly employment tax returns and failing to turn over payroll taxes collected, according to federal authorities.

Richard Bhoolai, of Cincinnati, was arrested by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with IRS-Criminal Investigation on April 29.

Court documents allege that Bhooli is the founder, owner and chief executive officer of Richie’s Fast Food Restaurants, according to a news release from the special agent in charge of the IRS Cincinnati Field Office.

From 2016 through 2018, it’s alleged that Bhoolai made “hundreds of thousands of dollars of expenditures for his personal benefit, including business proceeds to engage in gambling activity in excess of $1 million,” the release said.

Federal investigators say willful failure to collect or pay taxes carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.