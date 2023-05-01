Cincinnati Zoo kicks off month-long “Zoo Babies” event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Animal lovers can now visit big babies and little babies for the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Zoo Babies class of ‘23.

They can see the zoo’s latest editions of healthy male bat-eared fox kits as well as Fritz the hippo, Kip the northern white-cheeked gibbon, and more adorable creatures.

Throughout May, signs will mark the spots where babies, and expectant moms, can be found at the zoo.

Animals who are expecting:

Stevie the bongo is due this spring

Lightning the sloth is due this summer

Kuvua the okapi is due later this year

Those who donate their blood at any Hoxworth Blood Center location from May 1 to May 22 will receive a free ticket to the zoo.

“Spring is officially upon us, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the one of Cincinnati’s most loved attractions, the Cincinnati Zoo,” says Hoxworth spokesperson Jackie Marschall. “We are excited to gift our hero blood donors with an opportunity to see Fiona, Fritz, and the May zoo babies as a thank you for helping us save lives close to home.”

Tickets can be bought online or in person.

