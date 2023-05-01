Community hosts ‘route of remembrance’ after unexpected passing of Madeira principal

MADEIRA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Madeira community plans to honor the life of elementary school principal Chris Flanagan, who unexpectedly passed away on April 24.

Family, friends, colleagues and city leaders will gather for a “route of remembrance” Monday morning that will pass by the middle school, high school and Madeira Elementary School where Flanagan presided over.

Superintendent Kenji Matsudo said their goal is to support the Flanagan family, and community members are welcome to do that by either making a sign or just waving during the ceremony.

The “route of remembrance” will start at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Kenwood Road and then turn onto Shawnee Run Road. The procession will then turn on Miami Avenue, drive down toward Madeira High School and then loop around Greenbriar Lane and Buckeye Cres.

Where the "route of remembrance" will take place on May 1, 2023. (WXIX)

In addition, an online fundraiser has raised over $139,000 for the Flanagan’s to support them with any financial needs.

“We will all take care of them together,” Fundraiser creator Gwen Roemer wrote.

Over 1,000 people have donated within the past five days, and the community is close to reaching their goal of $150,000.

