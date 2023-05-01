Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the windshield of his vehicle on an overpass into Downtown early Monday.

Shot Spotter gunshot detection system reported it at 3:29 am. on the Seventh Street exit into Downtown, near the WXIX-TV news studio, Sgt. Phil Buccino tells FOX19 NOW.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot just below his eye, he said.

He described the injury as “life-threatening” but then said doctors indicated the victim would pull through.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Seventh Street bridge into Downtown Cincinnati is closed.

Sgt. Buccino says it should reopen in time for the morning rush.

So far, no arrests have been made and suspect information was not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

