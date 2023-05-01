Man attacked developmentally disabled woman as she walked to bus stop and raped her: police

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A 39-year-old Forest Park man is under arrest on multiple charges after police say he grabbed a developmentally disabled woman walking to the bus stop to go to work, assaulted her, dragged her into woods and raped her.

A passerby happened to see this at 6 a.m. Saturday at Winton Road and Smiley Avenue and called for help, according to Forest Park Police Captain Rick Jones.

“Thank God a passerby saw it and called the police. Our officers got there and stopped the sexual assault while it was in progress,” Captain Jones said tells FOX19 NOW.

The suspect, German Mathews, ran off but officers apprehended him after a foot chase, according to the captain.

The victim was seriously hurt when Mathews struck her in her head and face, police wrote in an affidavit. Captain Jones said she is developmentally disabled.

She was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Mathews was arrested on two counts of rape and single counts of kidnapping and felonious assault.

He was booked into the Hamilton County jail around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and held over the weekend without bond.

Mathews is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

