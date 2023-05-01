Former death row inmate granted new trial in baby’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man will be granted a new trial after spending more than 15 years on death row.

In 2007, a three-judge panel found Lamont Hunter guilty of raping and killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old son.

The judges said evidence showed that three-year-old Trustin Blue had been raped, shaken and beaten to death. But now, that evidence is being called into question.

After re-examining the case, the forensic pathologist who ruled the 3-year-old’s death as a homicide now thinks the boy’s fatal injuries could have been caused by accidentally falling down the stairs.

During the trial, Hunter’s defense argued that he was babysitting his girlfriend’s child when the toddler fell down a flight of stairs and that the injuries to the boy’s rectum were likely caused by hospital staff trying to take the toddler’s temperature.

“At trial, we argued the points to the three-judge panel,” recalls Clyde Bennet II, who represented Hunter in the case. “The same point and the same reason this conviction is being set aside. That issue was argued to the court. They just rejected it.”

Bennett says he believes the three-judge panel let emotions get in the way of a fair ruling.

“This was a very tragic, violent egregious crime that occurred to a baby, it was depicted that way,” Bennet said. “I think over time, when you remove yourself from sympathy, you remove yourself from emotion. You look at this case on paper in black and white and you look at it objectively and fairly, there was doubt with respect to whether he did this and that’s why the court set aside the conviction. I’m very joyful and happy for my former client.”

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office released a statement after the ruling:

Through the federal appeals process, the coroner who originally made the homicide determination, and has stood by that determination for 17 years, changed her opinion that the cause of death was undetermined. With this change in circumstance, the Prosecutor’s Office understands that a new trial is appropriate. We remain confident in Hunter’s conviction and welcome the opportunity to try him again if we must.

Hunter is scheduled to appear in court at 11 a.m. Tuesday,

