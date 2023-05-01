Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

High school prom dates discuss viral fishing trip

This East Tennessee couple spent their prom night on the lake. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Two high school students in Tennessee ended prom night with a little fishing when they made a big catch.

Luke Lankford and Mary Jo Mattingly like to spend their free time away from school and sports out on the water together.

“I’ve been fishing for my whole life -- basically 17 years,” Lankford said.

He shared his hobby with his girlfriend nearly a year ago and she picked it up along the way.

“I never even touched a pole barely and then he was like, ‘C’mon, kick it into gear!’” she said.

The best trip for the couple, though, may have been when Lankford started the day in a tuxedo and Mattingly in a dress for junior prom.

The two liked prom well enough but decided after an hour to switch things up and go night fishing at Melton Hill Lake.

It didn’t take long before they saw a large fish near the boat. Mattingly reeled in a 7-pound walleye, making it a night to remember.

“Catching the fish was pretty cool. I mean, that’s a pretty cool thing to remember,” she said.

Lankford was the one who cast the reel to catch the walleye, but he gives all the credit to his girlfriend for reeling it in.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island is decommissioning and removing its Pipeline Paradise after more than two decades,...
Kings Island shutting down popular ride
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the...
Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say
The Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 500 block of Lowell...
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Clifton, per CPD
This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.
Here’s how you can get free Mother’s Day flowers
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures after carrying the ball in the first...
Joe Mixon’s ‘future is here with the team,’ Bengals head coach says amid contract speculation

Latest News

Demandan a Steven Tyler, cantante de Aerosmith, por agresión sexual a una menor. Foto archivo AP
Aerosmith returns to Cincinnati for “Peace Out” Farewell tour
Sherman Bynum and his friends rode to junior prom in a World War II tank.
Teens ride World War II tank to prom
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Plenty of attacks on the debt cap, but no signs of settling
NYPD Detective Troy Patterson has died.
NYPD officer dies 33 years after he was shot in a robbery
Emergency Medical Kits are essential to saving airline passengers, but doctors say regulations...
Emergency Medical Kits are essential to saving airline passengers, but doctors say regulations are outdated