Multiple adults, child hurt in I-275/74 crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities are closing much of the Interstate 74/275 interchange in Colerain Township due to a crash, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

The call came in around 6:20 p.m.

Multiple vehicles were involved. No word on the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

Four adults and one child suffered injuries, according to Colerain Township police. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

EMS took the adults to UC Medical Center and the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Eastbound I-275 is closed. The ramp from westbound I-74 to northbound I-275 is also closed in both directions, per ODOT.

Traffic will be diverted to westbound I-275.

Colerain Township police are at the scene.

