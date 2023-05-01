Kenton County Animal Services unexpectedly take in eight guinea pigs

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -The Kenton County Animal Services are asking the public to adopt some guinea pigs after eight of them were unexpectedly dropped off Monday, the animal shelter said in a Facebook post.

“The shelter does not have suitable long-term housing for pocket pets. So we are seeking adopters ASAP,” the shelter said.

It is unclear where the guinea pigs came from.

Those looking to adopt a pig can stop by the shelter at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington.

Each pig is about $25.

