Kenton County Animal Services unexpectedly take in eight guinea pigs
KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -The Kenton County Animal Services are asking the public to adopt some guinea pigs after eight of them were unexpectedly dropped off Monday, the animal shelter said in a Facebook post.
“The shelter does not have suitable long-term housing for pocket pets. So we are seeking adopters ASAP,” the shelter said.
It is unclear where the guinea pigs came from.
Those looking to adopt a pig can stop by the shelter at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington.
Each pig is about $25.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.