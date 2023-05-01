Contests
Kenton County Animal Services unexpectedly take in eight guinea pigs

The Kenton County Animal Services took in eight guinea pigs (only four photos were provided)...
The Kenton County Animal Services took in eight guinea pigs (only four photos were provided) unexpectedly.(Kenton County Animal Services)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -The Kenton County Animal Services are asking the public to adopt some guinea pigs after eight of them were unexpectedly dropped off Monday, the animal shelter said in a Facebook post.

“The shelter does not have suitable long-term housing for pocket pets. So we are seeking adopters ASAP,” the shelter said.

It is unclear where the guinea pigs came from.

Those looking to adopt a pig can stop by the shelter at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington.

Each pig is about $25.

