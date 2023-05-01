Contests
Man accused of killing wife in NC, turns self in at Tri-State police department

Jeffrey Lacortiglia, 45, told police he shot and killed his wife in North Carolina, according to The Daily Record and Hamilton Township police.(Miami Valley Jails)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Ken Brown
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man turned himself into Hamilton Township police over the weekend for allegedly killing his wife in North Carolina, Police Chief Scott Hughes confirmed.

Jeffrey Lacortiglia, 43, walked into the police station and claimed he shot and killed his wife in Spring Lake, North Carolina, Chief Hughes told FOX19 NOW.

After learning this information, the Hamilton Township Police Department contacted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats, deputies were dispatched to a home on Swain Street in Spring Lake for a well-being check.

Upon arrival, deputies found 37-year-old Blanca Lacortiglia dead, Sheriff Coats said.

Prior to turning himself in, The Daily Record, a newspaper located in North Carolina, reported that the suspect went to his mother’s home in Ohio and told her he did not know what to do.

The newspaper said she reportedly told him to go to the local authorities.

Chief Hughes confirmed that Jeffrey Lacortiglia has family in Ohio.

He is currently being held in the Warren County Jail where he is waiting to be extradited.

