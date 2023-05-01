Man accused of killing wife in NC, turns self in at Tri-State police department

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man turned himself into Hamilton Township police over the weekend for allegedly killing his wife in North Carolina, Police Chief Scott Hughes confirmed.

Jeffrey Lacortiglia, 43, walked into the police station and claimed he shot and killed his wife in Spring Lake, North Carolina, Chief Hughes told FOX19 NOW.

After learning this information, the Hamilton Township Police Department contacted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats, deputies were dispatched to a home on Swain Street in Spring Lake for a well-being check.

Upon arrival, deputies found 37-year-old Blanca Lacortiglia dead, Sheriff Coats said.

BREAKING: Jeffrey Lacortiglia walked into a warren county police station this weekend and allegedly told Officers he killed his wife in North Carolina. I'm working to get more details on the case and we will have that on @FOX19 Now tonight. pic.twitter.com/p1c6OG7DBy — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) May 1, 2023

Prior to turning himself in, The Daily Record, a newspaper located in North Carolina, reported that the suspect went to his mother’s home in Ohio and told her he did not know what to do.

The newspaper said she reportedly told him to go to the local authorities.

Chief Hughes confirmed that Jeffrey Lacortiglia has family in Ohio.

He is currently being held in the Warren County Jail where he is waiting to be extradited.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.