Man walks up to Warren Co. police station, tells officers he killed his wife, chief says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man turned himself into Hamilton Township police over the weekend for allegedly killing his wife in North Carolina, According to Chief of Police Scott Hughes.

Jeffrey Lacortiglia, 43, initially tried to turn himself in at the department building. Finding the doors locked, he walked down to the firehouse, where officers responded to make the arrest, Hughes says.

Lacortiglia claimed he had shot and killed his wife in Spring Lake, North Carolina, according to the police chief.

“He confronted one of my officers and basically said he wanted to turn himself in,” Hughes said. “And our officers assumed it was for a warrant or something along those lines, and he said, ‘No, I recently committed a homicide in North Carolina.’”

After learning this information, the Hamilton Township Police Department contacted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our detectives, along with our captain, came in off-duty yesterday and basically did an interview with the suspect at North Carolina’s request,” Hughes said.

According to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats, deputies were dispatched to a home on Swain Street in Spring Lake for a well-being check.

Upon arrival, deputies found 37-year-old Blanca Lacortiglia dead, Sheriff Coats said.

Prior to turning himself in, The Daily Record, a newspaper located in North Carolina, reported that the suspect went to his mother’s home in Ohio and told her he did not know what to do.

The newspaper said she told him to go to the local authorities.

Chief Hughes confirmed that Jeffrey Lacortiglia has family in Ohio.

“He is from this area,” Hughes said. “His mother lives here locally, which is why he left North Carolina, was to come back here to Ohio to presumably talk to mom about what had occurred, and it’s our understanding right now that mom convinced him to come here and surrender to law enforcement.”

Lacortiglia is currently being held in the Warren County Jail where he is waiting to be extradited on a Harnett County sheriff’s warrant issued Monday.

BREAKING: Jeffrey Lacortiglia walked into a warren county police station this weekend and allegedly told Officers he killed his wife in North Carolina. I'm working to get more details on the case and we will have that on @FOX19 Now tonight. pic.twitter.com/p1c6OG7DBy — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) May 1, 2023

