Man who robbed and attacked store clerks found guilty

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man who was already serving 14 years for robbing a Lawrenceburg, Indiana gas station two years ago was found guilty in another 2021 robbery case, according to Elsmere Police.

A Kenton County jury found Clinton Hulsey, 46, guilty of robbing Kraton Direct on Dixie Highway in Kentucky, Elsmere Police said.

Police say that Hulsey knocked the female store owner unconscious before robbing the store.

As Hulsey was walking out of the door, the woman woke up and discovered that the contents of the cash register were missing, according to police.

The Elsmere Police Department posted still photos of the robbery on Facebook and Hulsey’s ex-wife later identified him as the robber.

MORE: Man charged in Lawrenceburg gas station stabbing

According to Elsmere Police Det. Eric Higgins, police learned that the shirt and shoes Hulsey was seen wearing in the video were found in the Jeep he was reportedly living inside.

Authorities say when Hulsey was arrested, he claimed he had no memory of the robbery because he used meth.

Prosecutors presented video evidence that showed Hulsey also robbed a third local store in Hamilton County on the same day as the Indiana robbery.

The Kenton County jury found Hulsey guilty of first-degree robbery and recommended a ten-year sentence, police said. A Kenton County Circuit judge will decide if the Kentucky sentence will run concurrently with the Indiana sentence.

Hulsey is scheduled for final sentencing on May 23.

Police say that Hulsey will also face charges for the Hamilton County robbery.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.