May starts more like winter than spring

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The month of May is off to a dreary start in the Tri-State.

It will feel more like winter than spring Monday with wind chills in the 30s and highs only reaching the upper 40s, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Expect cloudy skies, on-and-off light rain and breezy conditions with gusts up to 40 miles per hour, the Weather Team says.

Our high will be about 20 degrees below normal for this time of year and close to the all-time coldest recorded daily high temperature of 45 degrees, set on this date in 1909.

Isolated showers and even some areas of drizzle will be possible again Monday night into early Tuesday.

Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s and even upper 30s.

A few sprinkles or light showers are expected Tuesday, especially in the morning and midday.

Drier air will move in later in the day.

However, Tuesday will be cloudy with breezy and chilly conditions. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday night will be cold, but thanks to cloud cover and breezy conditions early, frost is unlikely at this point entering Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

We could see some patchy frost Thursday morning as lows fall in the mid-30s, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Warmer, more seasonable conditions will return by week’s end with highs in the 60s and 70s.

