Motorcyclist dies in Gallatin County crash, deputies say

GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A motorcyclist died Saturday evening after a crash occurred in Gallatin County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says 41-year-old Joseph Gilbertson, of Warsaw, was traveling on U.S. 42 on a Kawasaki motorcycle around 7 p.m. when he crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge pickup truck coming from the opposite direction.

Gilberton died at the scene, deputies said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Deputies have not stated where on U.S. 42 the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

