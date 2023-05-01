Contests
Motorcyclist dies in Gallatin County crash, deputies say

Deputies were at the scene of a fatal crash in Gallatin County Saturday evening.(WSAW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A motorcyclist died Saturday evening after a crash occurred in Gallatin County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says 41-year-old Joseph Gilbertson, of Warsaw, was traveling on U.S. 42 on a Kawasaki motorcycle around 7 p.m. when he crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge pickup truck coming from the opposite direction.

Gilberton died at the scene, deputies said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Deputies have not stated where on U.S. 42 the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

