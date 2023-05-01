Pet foundation begins May with Empty the Shelters adoption event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding an Empty the Shelters adoption event.

They are offering reduced adoption fees of $50 or less now through May 15.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell stopped by to showcase some of the pets up for adoption.

