Pet foundation begins May with Empty the Shelters adoption event
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding an Empty the Shelters adoption event.
They are offering reduced adoption fees of $50 or less now through May 15.
FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell stopped by to showcase some of the pets up for adoption.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.