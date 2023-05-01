Contests
Pet foundation begins May with Empty the Shelters adoption event

Poke is one of the dogs needing a home on Maui.
By Jason Maxwell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding an Empty the Shelters adoption event.

They are offering reduced adoption fees of $50 or less now through May 15.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell stopped by to showcase some of the pets up for adoption.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is holding an Empty the Shelters adoption event.

