Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Some people living near Mississippi River adapt to flooded homes

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne went to North Buena Vista to learn how people there are getting around while they wait for the waters to recede.
By Mollie Swayne and Gray News staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - In North Buena Vista, the neighborhood across the railroad tracks from the Mississippi River is several feet underwater, but at least a few area residents are still living in their flooded homes.

The riverine flooding was caused by melting snow.

The National Weather Service said many of the crests across the region this season will rank in the top 10 of all time, but will remain well below the records set in past floods, the Associated Press reported.

Scott Blum and Heath Davis are among those who have adapted to living in a semi-aquatic community.

“I got a big end loader. And that’s all — I can drive right to my house, step out of that up on my deck,” said Davis.

“We take our canoes back and forth or we wade through the water,” Blum said.

Davis said once the floodwaters recede, there will need to be an expensive cleanup.

“When the river comes up like this, it leaves a lot of mud, silt, you know what I mean, ‘cause it just sits out there,” Davis said. “And so I’m sure we’re going to have to scrape and clean and new rock on everything.”

He estimated it would cost thousands of dollars.

However, despite living in feet of water and the financial burden that will follow, he said the “pain of spring” is part of life beside the Mississippi.

“If you live the river, I mean, you got to deal with that,” Davis said.

“It’s kind of fun,” Blum said. “Before I lived by the river, and now I live in it.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kings Island is decommissioning and removing its Pipeline Paradise after more than two decades,...
Kings Island shutting down popular ride
The Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 500 block of Lowell...
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Clifton, per CPD
This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.
Here’s how you can get free Mother’s Day flowers
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the...
Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gestures after carrying the ball in the first...
Joe Mixon’s ‘future is here with the team,’ Bengals head coach says amid contract speculation

Latest News

Former Madeira Elementary School Principal Chris Flanagan
Community hosts ‘route of remembrance’ after unexpected passing of Madeira principal
"Route of Remembrance" for Madeira Elementary School Principal Chris Flanagan
Deputies were at the scene of a fatal crash in Gallatin County Saturday evening.
Motorcyclist dies in Gallatin County crash, deputies say
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
First Republic Bank seized, sold to JPMorgan Chase