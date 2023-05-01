Tri-state family speaks out after shooting at Butler Township Smashburger

Butler Township, Ohio (WXIX) - A tri-state family is traumatized after having to run for their lives after shots were fired inside of a Butler Township Smashburger.

Manuel Foggie said that he, his fiancee, and three of their children were enjoying an afternoon meal at the restaurant last Sunday when gunshots rang out.

Police say that the incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

“It was a traumatic experience,” Foggie recalls. “Something you see out of a movie, with guns drawn in the restaurant while you’re trying to eat.”

Foggie says that it’s a trauma that his family will likely never live down. He says that minutes after they sat down, a man who is confirmed to be a Smashburger employee exchanged gunfire with another man who is said to be a customer, according to Butler Township Police.

“He actually helped us and took our order,” Foggie said. “The person took our order and also brought us our food, and then seconds later he had a gun in his hand.” “Just thinking about it now is bringing tears to my eyes.”

Shortly after the employee took their orders, Foggie says he heard several shots ring out. He says that all he could think of was protecting his family.

Subsequently, Foggie also said that his family was injured after the shooting.

At one point, he says he used his body to shield his two-year-old daughter as all of them sprinted for cover.

Foggie describes the experience as an ordeal that left his two-year-old with a broken leg, him with a sprained wrist and busted knee, and his fiancee with hip and back issues - among other injuries.

“These types of cases invoke a legal principle called premise liability,” said Fanon Rucker, Managing Attorney at Cochran Firm Cincinnati. “This restaurant had an absolute responsibility to ensure the protection of its customers.”

Owners from the Smashburger franchise released this statement to FOX19NOW about the incident:

“As a Smashburger local franchise owner, our commitment to the safety and well-being of our team members and guests is extremely important to us, and we have a policy that does not allow guns, firearms, or weapons of any kind on restaurant premises. We take this action very seriously and have taken immediate action, including terminating the employee involved. Our operations team is cooperating fully with the local Ohio authorities surrounding this isolated incident.”

“It just hurt, because how do I get that trauma out of a two-year-old child,” Foggie asked. “Even myself, sometimes I go to bed nauseous, and my fiancée just keeps hearing, ‘You better duck, you better duck’. We’re terrified.”

FOX19NOW was told that the suspect who was a Smashburger employee is now behind bars.

