Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say

Students said the assault happened in the high school locker room, according to the incident report.
The students told a coach at the school that another student had been sexually assaulted.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a possible sexual assault at Wyoming High School, according to an incident report obtained by FOX19.

Wyoming Athletic Director Matt Weber contacted the Wyoming Police Department on Saturday regarding the allegation, the report says.

More than one high-school student came forward Friday, when the alleged incident occurred, according to the report.

The students told a coach at the school that another student had been sexually assaulted around 4:30 p.m. that day inside the high school locker room, the report says.

The incident report lists the alleged offense as rape by threat of force.

The investigation is ongoing.

Wyoming High School Principal James Stallings sent out a statement earlier Monday informing families in the district that the boy’s locker room will be closed for the day.

“All items will need to stay inside until further notice. I will send information once it is open. Sorry for the inconvenience and we have notified coaches for those that have practice equipment inside.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

