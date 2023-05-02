2 people found shot in Lebanon Walmart parking lot

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are in the hospital following a shooting in a Walmart parking lot.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Lebanon police say officers were called to the Walmart off US-42 for a reported shooting in the store’s parking lot.

Officers found a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot injuries, according to police.

The two people were taken to Atrium Hospital, police explained. The severity of their injuries was not mentioned by police.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Trout at 513-228-3328 or email ntrout@lebanonohio.gov.

