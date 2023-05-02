Another Cold and Windy Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will start out with sunshine but cloudy skies and breezy conditions return this afternoon. Watch for a few showers. Highs will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday night will be cold, but thanks to cloud cover and breezy conditions early, frost is unlikely at this point entering Wednesday morning. Wednesday is sunny with highs in the upper 50s - still chilly, but improved compared to the anomalously cold conditions Monday and Tuesday.

There will be opportunities for areas of patchy frost on Thursday morning as lows fall in the mid 30s in the tri-state. Nevertheless, we’ll begin to see a warming trend going into the latter half of the work week! Mild air returns Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds, but isolated chances of rain returns Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

Dry conditions are expected going into the weekend as highs become more seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s. Quite a wild first week of May in the tri-state!

