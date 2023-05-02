Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Charge dismissed against man first arrested in Katelyn Markham case

Jonathan Palmerton (right) was the first person to be arrested in Katelyn Markham’s case.
Jonathan Palmerton (right) was the first person to be arrested in Katelyn Markham’s case.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County judge has dismissed a charge against a man arrested in connection with the case of Katelyn Markham.

Jonathan Palmerton was facing a perjury charge for lying to investigators, according to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Tuesday, about two and a half months after his arrest, the judge granted the prosecution’s request to dismiss the charge.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said this is a “temporary dismissal.” The state can seek a new indictment against Palmerton at a later time, court documents explain.

Palmerton was the first person to be arrested in Markham’s case.

A little more than a month after Palmerton’s arrest, the fiancé of Markham, John Carter, was arrested on two murder charges in connection with her 2011 death, Prosecutor Gmoser announced.

The Butler County prosecutor explained in court Tuesday that if Palmerton’s case were to go before Carter’s, it would cause a conflict.

Palmerton is among the state’s witnesses for Carter’s case. Palmerton is also no longer required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Sometime before Palmerton’s Feb. 17 arrest, investigators executed two search warrants on separate properties, Gmoser previously confirmed.

One property is where Palmerton lived in 2011, a house on Ann Court in Fairfield. The other property is where Carter, Markham’s fiancé at the time, lived.

Markham was last seen at her Fairfield apartment on Aug. 31, 2011, police said at the time.

Carter allegedly was the last person to see her alive and called 911 to report her disappearance.

“I know you’re not supposed to report a missing person before 24 hours, but my fiancé is missing, and I can’t find her anywhere,” he said in the call made more than a decade ago.

Markham’s remains were found nearly two years later, on April 7, 2013, in a rural, wooded area at Big Cedar Creek in southeastern Indiana’s Cedar Grove. A couple looking for scrap metal spotted a human jaw in a plastic grocery bag.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but her cause of death has never been established.

A $1 million surety bond was posted on April 3 for Carter, according to Butler County court records and the sheriff’s office.

Katelyn Markham case
Cincinnati's Crime Vault: 'Hopefully we will have justice:' Who killed Katelyn Markham?
Police make arrest related to case of murdered Tri-State woman Katelyn Markham
Investigator connects dots between Katelyn Markham and man arrested on perjury charge
Bond set for man facing perjury charge in Katelyn Markham case
Fiancé of Katelyn Markham arrested for her murder, prosecutor says
Now-arrested John Carter's 911 call reporting Katelyn Markham's disappearance
Secret murder indictment unsealed in Katelyn Markham case
New evidence details discovery of Katelyn Markham's remains

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the...
Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say
Police are responding to a crash on Interstate 74/275 in Colerain.
6 adults, child hospitalized after Colerain highway crash
German Mathews
Man attacked, raped developmentally disabled woman at Forest Park bus stop, police say
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York....
Public tribute to Jerry Springer slated for May 16 at Memorial Hall in Cincinnati
Former death row inmate granted new trial in baby’s death
Former death row inmate granted new trial in baby’s death
Jonathan Palmerton in court for charges in Katelyn Markham case
Jonathan Palmerton in court for charges in Katelyn Markham case
A woman is dead after a two-vehicle car crash in Western Hills occurred on May 1, 2023.
Police: 1 dead in Western Hills crash
Cincinnati police say Kevonne Howze, 28, was shot in Corryville on Monday.
Corryville shooting victim identified