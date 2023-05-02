Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Columbus woman searches for rightful owner of decades-old Tri-State memento

A Columbus woman is searching for the rightful owner of a Class of 1973 Middletown High School...
A Columbus woman is searching for the rightful owner of a Class of 1973 Middletown High School ring.(WAFB)
By Mary LeBus
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A college student found a decades-old keepsake in a Columbus thrift store, and she is now trying to find who it belongs to.

Madelynn Skye Brafford spent only $1 on a gold Middletown High School class ring from 1973. In the center of the ring sits an indigo-colored gem with the words “Middletown High School” making a circle around it, and the initials RJG.

A Columbus woman is searching for the rightful owner of this 1973 Middletown High School class...
A Columbus woman is searching for the rightful owner of this 1973 Middletown High School class ring.(Madelynn Skye Brafford)

On one side of the ring, 1973 stands out in a large font with the word “middies” etched in between the 19 and the 73. Below that is a landscape of a building with 1969 underneath it.

Flipping the ring to the other side, the “19 Middies 73″ once again sits at the top. A lamp and a shielded old-style font “M” sit below the numerals.

A ring of that kind can range anywhere from $250 all the way up to $2,200 nowadays depending on the metal type and customization, according to Balfour, the same company that made that very ring.

The college student is hoping to find the owner of the memento or the owner’s family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the...
Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say
Police are responding to a crash on Interstate 74/275 in Colerain.
6 adults, child hospitalized after Colerain highway crash
German Mathews
Man attacked, raped developmentally disabled woman at Forest Park bus stop, police say
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York....
Public tribute to Jerry Springer slated for May 16 at Memorial Hall in Cincinnati
Former death row inmate granted new trial in baby’s death
Former death row inmate granted new trial in baby’s death
Jonathan Palmerton in court for charges in Katelyn Markham case
Jonathan Palmerton in court for charges in Katelyn Markham case
A woman is dead after a two-vehicle car crash in Western Hills occurred on May 1, 2023.
Police: 1 dead in Western Hills crash