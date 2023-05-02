Columbus woman searches for rightful owner of decades-old Tri-State memento

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A college student found a decades-old keepsake in a Columbus thrift store, and she is now trying to find who it belongs to.

Madelynn Skye Brafford spent only $1 on a gold Middletown High School class ring from 1973. In the center of the ring sits an indigo-colored gem with the words “Middletown High School” making a circle around it, and the initials RJG.

A Columbus woman is searching for the rightful owner of this 1973 Middletown High School class ring. (Madelynn Skye Brafford)

On one side of the ring, 1973 stands out in a large font with the word “middies” etched in between the 19 and the 73. Below that is a landscape of a building with 1969 underneath it.

Flipping the ring to the other side, the “19 Middies 73″ once again sits at the top. A lamp and a shielded old-style font “M” sit below the numerals.

A ring of that kind can range anywhere from $250 all the way up to $2,200 nowadays depending on the metal type and customization, according to Balfour, the same company that made that very ring.

The college student is hoping to find the owner of the memento or the owner’s family.

