Corryville shooting victim identified

Cincinnati police say Kevonne Howze, 28, was shot in Corryville on Monday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified the man killed in a shooting near a Taco Bell in Corryville Monday morning.

Police say Kevonne Howze, 28, died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Officers were called to E. McMillan Street and Highland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a news release.

Howze was located at the scene and taken by Cincinnati Fire Department personnel to the hospital where he later died, police say.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

