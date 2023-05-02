Corryville shooting victim identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified the man killed in a shooting near a Taco Bell in Corryville Monday morning.

Police say Kevonne Howze, 28, died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Officers were called to E. McMillan Street and Highland Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a news release.

Howze was located at the scene and taken by Cincinnati Fire Department personnel to the hospital where he later died, police say.

The Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.