Eastbound I-275 closed in Kenton County

First responders at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Kenton County.
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Kenton County.(KYTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKESIDE, Ky. (WXIX) - All eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 are closed past Turkeyfoot Road in Kenton County Monday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

The Kenton County Fire Department and Lakeside police are at the scene.

No word on injuries or how long the closure will last.

