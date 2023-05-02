Eastbound I-275 closed in Kenton County
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKESIDE, Ky. (WXIX) - All eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 are closed past Turkeyfoot Road in Kenton County Monday night.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.
The Kenton County Fire Department and Lakeside police are at the scene.
No word on injuries or how long the closure will last.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.