Eastbound I-275 closed in Kenton County

LAKESIDE, Ky. (WXIX) - All eastbound lanes of Interstate 275 are closed past Turkeyfoot Road in Kenton County Monday night.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m.

The Kenton County Fire Department and Lakeside police are at the scene.

No word on injuries or how long the closure will last.

