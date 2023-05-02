Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Family of missing Middletown man desperate for his return

The 24-year-old hasn’t been seen in more than a month, when he vanished from his mother’s side at a hospital.
By Simone Jameson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown family says they’re torn to pieces as the search continues for their loved one who’s been missing for more than a month.

Dakota McKinney, 24, was last seen on March 29 leaving Atrium Medical Center as his mother awaited surgery.

His mother, Mary McKinney, says not knowing where he is or what happened to him is causing the family unimaginable grief.

“Even if he didn’t want to come back home, if I just knew if he was ok, and alive, I’d feel better,” Mary said.

Mary says Dakota was by her side at the hospital after she had a heart attack, and then he simply vanished.

“A lot of sleepless nights,” she said. “Every time it rains outside, I wonder if he’s ok. And then, with him not using his credit card, not knowing if he’s eating…it’s hard.”

Mary says her other son discovered Dakota’s car at a Pilot gas station on OH-123 in Franklin, about five miles from their home, on April 2. Still, no sign of Dakota.

There have been countless searches but no new leads.

“We have no indication of why he would want to leave,” Mary said.

Dakota went missing once before, in February, but his family quickly found him. Mary says her son worked as a machinist and had some problems at his job that were resolved prior to his current disappearance.

“We got everything switched around and everything still wasn’t ok,” she said. “He’d lost some weight, and he really wasn’t himself.”

Mary says even though he’d expressed concerns about his job, leaving without contacting his mother, brother or any other family member is unlike him.

“He was one that would come home and take him a shower, go out and do a little grocery shopping for me if I needed it. And then come back home,” Mary said. “Never going out to bars or going out partying. He wasn’t that type of guy. Just a straight-laced nerd.”

His loved ones are now making a heartfelt plea for his safe return.

“I just want to know that he’s ok,” Mary said. “A mother never quits worrying about her children. Just know that we love you, and that you’re more than welcome to come home.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Middletown police.

The family is also asking that anyone who believes they may have recognized him take pictures and share them as well as the location they were taken.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island is decommissioning and removing its Pipeline Paradise after more than two decades,...
Kings Island shutting down popular ride
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the...
Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
German Mathews
Man attacked, raped developmentally disabled woman at Forest Park bus stop, police say
The Cincinnati Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 500 block of Lowell...
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Clifton, per CPD

Latest News

Megan McCray and Shane Walters
U.S. Marshals searching for convicted killer who skipped sentencing
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Kenton County.
Eastbound I-275 closed in Kenton County
Police are responding to a crash on Interstate 74/275 in Colerain.
6 adults, child hospitalized after Colerain highway crash
Miami University coach DeUnna Hendrix congratulates her team after a victory last season.
Miami women’s basketball coach resigned amid investigation into ‘amorous relationship’