Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Feds bust Cincinnati theft ring targeting USPS keys, blue boxes, court docs show

One suspect allegedly hid a USPS key in a police cruiser while he was under arrest.
Federal investigators believe the five suspects stole keys, mail, cash and checks between June 2022 and March 2023 in the Cincinnati area.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people are facing federal charges in a mail theft case out of Cincinnati.

Federal investigators believe the suspects stole keys, mail, cash and checks from June 2022-March 2023 in the Cincinnati area.

William Lindsay, Armando Miller, Derray Kennedy, Monae Mosley and Amos Ashley are facing charges including bank fraud, mail fraud and robbery.

The suspects are accused of taking USPS keys and using them to steal from blue mailboxes. Prosecutors say the suspects hid the stolen mail and keys at so-called “stash houses.”

The suspects opened the mail, removed any cash and changed the amounts on checks before withdrawing the money, according to federal court records.

They are also accused of borrowing or renting cars with fake temporary tags to help them steal the mail and keys, the records show.

Investigators say Kennedy was detained in February and hid a USPS key in the back of a police cruiser.

In March, Lindsay allegedly helped two people rob a postal carrier.

[100 arrow keys stolen from Tri-State postal workers last year: ‘It will only get worse’]

The suspects have pleaded not guilty.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the...
Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say
Police are responding to a crash on Interstate 74/275 in Colerain.
6 adults, child hospitalized after Colerain highway crash
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say
German Mathews
Man attacked, raped developmentally disabled woman at Forest Park bus stop, police say

Latest News

An artistic rendering at pedestrian level of the proposed convention center hotel in Downtown...
Taxpayers could be off the hook for Cincinnati’s new $482 million convention hotel
Hundreds of Pleasant Hills Academy students are getting new gym shoes and socks.
Hundreds of Tri-State gifted new shoes, socks
Wesley Brown will get a degree in photography on Sunday from his wife, who happens to be the...
Husband, wife to share special moment during NKU graduation
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races