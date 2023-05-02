Taxpayers could be off the hook for Cincinnati’s new $482 million convention hotel

Watch the meeting here. The full presentation, including new renderings of the hotel, can be found here.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - 3CDC’s roadmap for the construction of Cincinnati’s new million convention center hotel wouldn’t require public money.

3CDC’s Steve Leeper joined Portman Holdings Chairman and CEO Ambrish Baisiwala presenting the hotel and its financing plan to the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

“Our goal—and I believe we are going to meet this goal—is we are not going to ask for any guarantee from the city and the county on the financing,” Leeper said. “We are going to try to generate enough revenue from other sources.”

The hotel is expected to cost around $482 million, with estimates varying based on the evolving nature of the project, according to a 3CDC spokesperson. Portman Holdings budgeted for when construction is expected to begin, meaning its cost projection accounts for inflation.

A groundbreaking could happen as soon as spring 2024, and construction will last 30-33 months.

Previously | Cincinnati, Hamilton County take first step toward new convention center hotel

An artistic rendering at pedestrian level of the proposed convention center hotel in Downtown Cincinnati. (Portman Holdings/Hamilton County Board of Commissioners)

Portman Holdings, selected as the preferred lead developer in March, is contributing $98 million in equity. It will also secure a construction loan for $181 million. The hotel operator, which has yet to be selected, will contribute $12 million as well.

Portman Holdings puts the remaining share (the “feasibility gap”) at $178 million, or 38 percent of the project cost, which is standard for the firm’s convention hotel projects in past. However, that number does not include $11.7 million the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority is owed for purchasing the site land, meaning the real sum could be around $190 million. We are awaiting clarification from 3CDC.

Cincinnati and Hamilton County are responsible for coming up with that gap money. A 3CDC plan would securitize future cash flows created by the new hotel—that is, borrow the money against future hotel revenue.

The plan would not require direct contributions from either the city or county’s general or operating funds. It would not require either the city or the county to back a bond issuance. And it would not require use of revenues from the transient occupancy tax (also known as the hotel tax or the lodgings tax.)

“To the extent we are incentivizing this project, we are doing it the way we traditionally incentivize economic development and not through a public subsidy,” Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Aluotto said, adding it remains a “public strategy” but that it wouldn’t require “a direct cash infusion from the city or county.”

Instead, Cincinnati and Hamilton County would create a pot of money using a variety of creative financing tools. The Port would then issue tax-exempt revenue bonds with 25- or 30-year terms.

3CDC is looking at how to fill that pot. The point is to fill it past the brim with a number of different revenue streams to entice prospective bond holders who might otherwise view the bonds as too risky.

One source would be abating the value of all hotel tax revenue at the future convention center hotel. The county is not authorized to do so under state law, but 3CDC has worked to include the enabling language in the state budget, which will must passed by June 30.

“That legislation is critical to us, and so we feel very fortunate that our legislative delegation has been supportive,” Leeper said. “Let’s just keep our fingers crossed.”

Another source would be creating a tax district around the convention center, like what already exists at The Banks, where businesses that stand to benefit from the hotel would agree to a small tax on their food and beverage sales.

Leeper referenced conversations 3CDC has already held with those businesses, characterizing them as “very positive.”

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners would need to sign off on either of those sources.

3CDC is also likely to apply for state grants and loans for mixed-use and downtown developments, and Leeper referenced a “competitive tax credit” for which 3CDC will apply in June.

“All these things pieced together will fill that gap,” he said.

3CDC and Portman Holdings will present to Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday.

This story is being updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.