Joe Burrow’s foundation paid for 20 Cincinnati families to receive mental health treatment

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Victoria Moorwood
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Joe Burrow’s foundation helped local families pay for mental health treatment, his parents said.

Jimmy and Robin Burrow, who help run the Joe Burrow Foundation, appeared on a recent episode of “The Mental Game Podcast,” hosted by Brandon Saho.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback established the foundation in October 2022 to address food insecurity and children’s mental and behavioral health in Ohio and Louisiana.

Previously | Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s

During Tuesday’s episode, Jimmy said the foundation covered the costs of 20 families receiving mental health treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

“The families had trouble paying the bills, so we started out thinking ‘Well, how many can we pay?’” Jimmy said. “There were about 20 of them and we couldn’t decide (who to help), so we basically paid for 20 families’ mental health bills.”

Saho discusses mental health with athletes, musicians and entertainers on “The Mental Game,” which he launched with Chatterbox Sports last August.

