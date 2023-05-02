Joe Burrow’s foundation paid for 20 Cincinnati families to receive mental health treatment

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Joe Burrow’s foundation helped local families pay for mental health treatment, his parents said.

Jimmy and Robin Burrow, who help run the Joe Burrow Foundation, appeared on a recent episode of “The Mental Game Podcast,” hosted by Brandon Saho.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback established the foundation in October 2022 to address food insecurity and children’s mental and behavioral health in Ohio and Louisiana.

Previously | Joe Burrow’s foundation pays medical bills for families of 20 patients at Cincy Children’s

During Tuesday’s episode, Jimmy said the foundation covered the costs of 20 families receiving mental health treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Joe Burrow is using his voice to save lives and help break the stigma. @Burrowfdn covered mental health expenses for 20 Cincinnati families to help cross one bill off their list. As @JoeyB says, everyone has a responsibility to do good. Full episode available on @MentalGamePods. pic.twitter.com/eIIGNlxrOo — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) May 2, 2023

“The families had trouble paying the bills, so we started out thinking ‘Well, how many can we pay?’” Jimmy said. “There were about 20 of them and we couldn’t decide (who to help), so we basically paid for 20 families’ mental health bills.”

Saho discusses mental health with athletes, musicians and entertainers on “The Mental Game,” which he launched with Chatterbox Sports last August.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.