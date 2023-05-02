Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Man charged with purgery in Katelyn Markham case due back in court

Katelyn Markham and Jonathan Palmerton
Katelyn Markham and Jonathan Palmerton(Provided/Butler County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man charged with one count of purgery in connection with the Katelyn Markham case will appear in a Butler County courtroom Tuesday.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office says Jonathan Palmerton allegedly lied to investigators.

Palmerton was arrested on Feb. 17.

Sometime before Palmerton’s arrest, investigators executed two search warrants on separate properties, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed.

One property is where Palmerton lived in 2011, a house on Ann Court in Fairfield. The other property is where Markham’s fiancé at the time, John Carter, lived.

Prosecutor Gmoser has not said what proof the state has against Palmerton.

“I will not confirm anything concerning the indictment until a later time,” Prosecutor Gmoser said at Palmerton’s bond hearing on Feb. 23 “It will be known to you what the words of the indictment mean at a later time, and that’s not now.”

Palmerton is currently out on bond, court records show.

A little more than a month after Palmerton’s arrest, Carter was arrested on two murder charges in connection with Markham’s death, Prosecutor Gmoser announced.

Markham was last seen at her Fairfield apartment on Aug. 31, 2011, police said at the time.

Carter allegedly was the last person to see her alive and called 911 to report her disappearance.

“I know you’re not supposed to report a missing person before 24 hours, but my fiancé is missing, and I can’t find her anywhere,” he said in the call made more than a decade ago.

Markham’s remains were found nearly two years later, on April 7, 2013, in a rural, wooded area at Big Cedar Creek in southeastern Indiana’s Cedar Grove. A couple looking for scrap metal spotted a human jaw in a plastic grocery bag.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but her cause of death has never been established.

A $1 million surety bond was posted on April 3 for Carter, according to Butler County court records and the sheriff’s office.

Katelyn Markham case
Cincinnati's Crime Vault: 'Hopefully we will have justice:' Who killed Katelyn Markham?
Police make arrest related to case of murdered Tri-State woman Katelyn Markham
Investigator connects dots between Katelyn Markham and man arrested on perjury charge
Bond set for man facing perjury charge in Katelyn Markham case
Fiancé of Katelyn Markham arrested for her murder, prosecutor says
Now-arrested John Carter's 911 call reporting Katelyn Markham's disappearance
Secret murder indictment unsealed in Katelyn Markham case
New evidence details discovery of Katelyn Markham's remains

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the...
Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
German Mathews
Man attacked, raped developmentally disabled woman at Forest Park bus stop, police say
Police are responding to a crash on Interstate 74/275 in Colerain.
6 adults, child hospitalized after Colerain highway crash
Crime scene tape was put up outside the Taco Bell on Highland Avenue following a shooting on...
1 person dead following shooting near Corryville Taco Bell

Latest News

First Alert Video Update For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Family devastated as search continues for missing Middletown man
Family of missing Middletown man desperate for his return
Megan McCray and Shane Walters
U.S. Marshals searching for convicted killer who skipped sentencing
First responders at the scene of a crash on I-275 in Kenton County.
Eastbound I-275 reopens in Kenton County