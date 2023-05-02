Man charged with purgery in Katelyn Markham case due back in court

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man charged with one count of purgery in connection with the Katelyn Markham case will appear in a Butler County courtroom Tuesday.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office says Jonathan Palmerton allegedly lied to investigators.

Palmerton was arrested on Feb. 17.

Sometime before Palmerton’s arrest, investigators executed two search warrants on separate properties, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed.

One property is where Palmerton lived in 2011, a house on Ann Court in Fairfield. The other property is where Markham’s fiancé at the time, John Carter, lived.

Prosecutor Gmoser has not said what proof the state has against Palmerton.

“I will not confirm anything concerning the indictment until a later time,” Prosecutor Gmoser said at Palmerton’s bond hearing on Feb. 23 “It will be known to you what the words of the indictment mean at a later time, and that’s not now.”

Palmerton is currently out on bond, court records show.

A little more than a month after Palmerton’s arrest, Carter was arrested on two murder charges in connection with Markham’s death, Prosecutor Gmoser announced.

Markham was last seen at her Fairfield apartment on Aug. 31, 2011, police said at the time.

Carter allegedly was the last person to see her alive and called 911 to report her disappearance.

“I know you’re not supposed to report a missing person before 24 hours, but my fiancé is missing, and I can’t find her anywhere,” he said in the call made more than a decade ago.

Markham’s remains were found nearly two years later, on April 7, 2013, in a rural, wooded area at Big Cedar Creek in southeastern Indiana’s Cedar Grove. A couple looking for scrap metal spotted a human jaw in a plastic grocery bag.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but her cause of death has never been established.

A $1 million surety bond was posted on April 3 for Carter, according to Butler County court records and the sheriff’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.