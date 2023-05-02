Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Police: 1 dead in Western Hills crash

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle car crash in Western Hills occurred on May 1, 2023.
A woman is dead after a two-vehicle car crash in Western Hills occurred on May 1, 2023.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a late-night crash left one woman dead on Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

Cassandra Ortiz, 35, was driving west on Glenway Avenue when she crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling eastbound at approximately 11:50 p.m., Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge explained.

Officers say Ortiz was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Mercy Health-West Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Chief Theetge added.

Based on investigators’ findings thus far, both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Excessive speed and impairment are not believed to have been factors in the crash, police said.

If anyone has information on the crash, they are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the...
Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say
Police are responding to a crash on Interstate 74/275 in Colerain.
6 adults, child hospitalized after Colerain highway crash
German Mathews
Man attacked, raped developmentally disabled woman at Forest Park bus stop, police say
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati police say Kevonne Howze, 28, was shot in Corryville on Monday.
Corryville shooting victim identified
Tuesday Morning going out of business, closing all stores
Tuesday Morning going out of business, closing all stores
Katelyn Markham and Jonathan Palmerton
Man charged with perjury in Katelyn Markham case due back in court
First Alert Video Update For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update