Police: 1 dead in Western Hills crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a late-night crash left one woman dead on Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

Cassandra Ortiz, 35, was driving west on Glenway Avenue when she crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling eastbound at approximately 11:50 p.m., Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge explained.

Officers say Ortiz was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Mercy Health-West Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Chief Theetge added.

Based on investigators’ findings thus far, both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Excessive speed and impairment are not believed to have been factors in the crash, police said.

If anyone has information on the crash, they are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

