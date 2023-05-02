Contests
Public tribute to Jerry Springer slated for May 16 at Memorial Hall in Cincinnati

By Cameron Knight
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A public ceremony in Cincinnati is being planned in remembrance of Jerry Springer, longtime broadcaster and former Cincinnati mayor, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer said, citing a family representative.

Springer was laid to rest Sunday near his home outside Chicago after suffering from pancreatic cancer. The ceremony there was private. He died April 27 at the age of 79.

The celebration of life ceremony is being planned for noon May 16 at Memorial Hall, Jene Galvin said.

He said the event will be ticketed but details about how those tickets will be made available are still being worked out.

Galvin said the presentation will include videos, speakers and a musical performance recognizing Springer’s love of folk music.

