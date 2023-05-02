Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taste of Cincinnati returns this Memorial Day Weekend with the largest selection in the event’s history.
Thirty-six restaurants, 23 food trucks and 18 Findlay Market vendors will participate in the event on Fifth Street on May 27-29.
In total, these vendors will serve more than 300 menu items.
2023 Taste of Cincinnati Restaurants
Alfio’s Buon Cibo
Better Blend
CHÉ
Chicago Gyros
Chino’s Street Food
Deme Kitchen
Desi Plaza/Desi Bites
Eddie’s Southern Style BBQ
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
Gee’s Caribbean Style
Izzy’s
Just Q’in BBQ
Kabobske
LaRosa’s
Latin House
Lori’s Roadhouse
Maya India
Mazunte
McK’s BBQ
Mecklenburg Gardens
Oakbrook Bakery
Oliver’s Desserts
Pompilio’s Restaurant
Sago
Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
Shanghai On Elm
Soul Secrets
Stone Bowl
Sweets & Meats BBQ Catering
Thai Express
The Cheesecakery
The Melting Pot
The Sloppy Stand
The Surfin Salmon
Tickle Pickle
Tweedles Mini Donuts
2023 Taste of Cincinnati Food Trucks
A Lil Taste of Soul
Adena’s Beefstroll
Buffalo’s Best
Dine-In Hawaiian
El Chevito
Hometown Swirls
House Cafe & Catering
Indigenous Chef
Just Jerks Ena’s Jamaican Grill
Little Trolley Donuts LLC
Mama Afrique Nigerian Cuisine
MamaBear’s Mac
Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen
Off The Hook
Quite Frankly
S.E.A. Cuisine
Streetpops
Sugar
SugarSnap! Sweet Treats
Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery
The Mexican Village
Twisted Greek
Wicked Hickory
2023 Taste of Cincinnati Findlay Market Vendors
As The World Churns
BanaSun
Chacabanas
Chico’s Cheese Cakes
Dats Ole School Cookin’
Flavors of the Isle
Honey Child Artisan Pops
Lotus Street Food
Magnificent Morsels
Makers Bakers
MashRoots
Miley Pooh Sweets
Olive Tree Catering
One More Bite
Rangitoto
Southern Grace
The Arepa Place
Wendigo Tea
If you simply can’t wait to try some of the amazing food at Taste of Cincinnati, there will be a food truck preview on Thursday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Court Street Plaza in downtown Cincinnati.
