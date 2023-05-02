Taste of Cincinnati restaurants, food trucks announced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taste of Cincinnati returns this Memorial Day Weekend with the largest selection in the event’s history.

Thirty-six restaurants, 23 food trucks and 18 Findlay Market vendors will participate in the event on Fifth Street on May 27-29.

In total, these vendors will serve more than 300 menu items.

2023 Taste of Cincinnati Restaurants

Alfio’s Buon Cibo

Better Blend

CHÉ

Chicago Gyros

Chino’s Street Food

Deme Kitchen

Desi Plaza/Desi Bites

Eddie’s Southern Style BBQ

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

Gee’s Caribbean Style

Izzy’s

Just Q’in BBQ

Kabobske

LaRosa’s

Latin House

Lori’s Roadhouse

Maya India

Mazunte

McK’s BBQ

Mecklenburg Gardens

Oakbrook Bakery

Oliver’s Desserts

Pompilio’s Restaurant

Sago

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

Shanghai On Elm

Soul Secrets

Stone Bowl

Sweets & Meats BBQ Catering

Thai Express

The Cheesecakery

The Melting Pot

The Sloppy Stand

The Surfin Salmon

Tickle Pickle

Tweedles Mini Donuts

2023 Taste of Cincinnati Food Trucks

A Lil Taste of Soul

Adena’s Beefstroll

Buffalo’s Best

Dine-In Hawaiian

El Chevito

Hometown Swirls

House Cafe & Catering

Indigenous Chef

Just Jerks Ena’s Jamaican Grill

Little Trolley Donuts LLC

Mama Afrique Nigerian Cuisine

MamaBear’s Mac

Maw Maw’s Creole Kitchen

Off The Hook

Quite Frankly

S.E.A. Cuisine

Streetpops

Sugar

SugarSnap! Sweet Treats

Sweet Jazz Treats Bakery

The Mexican Village

Twisted Greek

Wicked Hickory

2023 Taste of Cincinnati Findlay Market Vendors

As The World Churns

BanaSun

Chacabanas

Chico’s Cheese Cakes

Dats Ole School Cookin’

Flavors of the Isle

Honey Child Artisan Pops

Lotus Street Food

Magnificent Morsels

Makers Bakers

MashRoots

Miley Pooh Sweets

Olive Tree Catering

One More Bite

Rangitoto

Southern Grace

The Arepa Place

Wendigo Tea

If you simply can’t wait to try some of the amazing food at Taste of Cincinnati, there will be a food truck preview on Thursday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Court Street Plaza in downtown Cincinnati.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.