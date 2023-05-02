Tuesday is Election Day: Who, what will be on the ballot for several counties in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s May Primary/Special Election is Tuesday and in-person voters can fill their ballots from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Residents of specific communities or neighborhoods will be able to vote at their designated locations.

“The May 2nd Primary/Special Election is not a county-wide election, so only a select number of communities will be voting on Tuesday,” Director Sherry Poland said in a press release. “Voters can visit the Board’s website to confirm whether their local precinct will be voting tomorrow and, if so, they can also view a sample ballot before heading to the polls.”

There are multiple issues on the ballot this year. Depending on where you live, the topics can range from school tax levies to city council positions.

Residents in the City of Harrison will get to vote on a Mayor and three City Council Members.

Candidate Office/District/Term Party Precincts Ryan P. Grubbs Mayor; City of Harrison; 4-year term Republican City of Harrison: A, B, C, D, E, F, G William Neyer Mayor; City of Harrison; 4-year term Republican City of Harrison: A, B, C, D, E, F, G

Candidate Office/District/Term Party Precincts Anthony Egner Member of Council at Large; City of Harrison; 4-year term Republican City of Harrison: A, B,C, D, E, F, G Ryan Samuels Member of Council at Large; City of Harrison; 4-year term Republican City of Harrison: A, B,C, D, E, F, G Jean L. Wilson Member of Council at Large; City of Harrison; 4-year term Republican City of Harrison: A, B,C, D, E, F, G

Residents in Delhi Township, the Village of Woodlawn, Forest Hills Local School District, Loveland City School District and Winton Woods City School District will be voting on various tax levies.

Location Tax Levy Precincts County Delhi Township An additional tax to maintain and operate a police department. The county auditor estimates this will collect $1,585,000 annually with a rate less than or equal to 2.99 mills for each $1. Homeowners will pay $105 for each $100,000. Delhi Township: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S Hamilton The Village of Woodlawn An additional tax to maintain and operate a police department at a rate not exceeding 5 mills for each $1. The county auditor estimates that homeowners will pay $175 per $100,000. Village of Woodlawn: A, B Hamilton Forest Hills Local School District An additional tax of 6.9 mills for the current operating expenses and improvements of Forest Hills Local Schools. The county auditor estimates this will cost the homeowner $242 for each $100,000. Anderson Township: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z, AA, BB, CC, DD, EE, FF

Village of Newtown: A, B Hamilton, Clermont Loveland City School District An additional tax of 4.9 mills for the current operating expenses and improvements of Loveland City Schools. The county auditor estimates this will cost the homeowner $172 for each $100,000. City of Loveland: *A-0, B, *C-0, D, E, F, G

Symmes Township: C, *E-1, *H-0, *J-0, K, *L-0 Hamilton, Clermont, Warren Winton Woods City School District If a levy has to be imposed by the Winton City School District for emergency requirements of the school district, it will be for a five-year, 6.21 mill levy. The auditor estimates this will cost the homeowner $217 for each $100,000. City of Forest Park: A, B, C, D, E, G, H, I, J, K, L, M

City of Wyoming: *A-1, *A-2

Village of Greenhills: A, B, C

Springfield Township: F, *G-0, *H-1, *V-0, *X-1, BB Hamilton

There are several questions on the ballot this month that Miami Township, the Village of St. Bernard and Northwest Local School District residents will get to vote on.

Location Information Provided Question Precincts County Miami Township A petition to sell intoxicating liquors on Sundays in Miami Township - C. Should intoxicating liquors be sold on Sundays in Miami Township - C? Miami Township: C Hamilton Village of St. Bernard - Converting the position of Director of Public Safety & service into an appointed Municipal Administrator to serve as a chief administrative official.

- Consolidate the elected Auditor & Treasurer positions into an appointed Finance Director to serve as the chief financial officer.

- Transition the elected Law Director into an appointed Law Director with a background in municipal law. Do you thing the proposed charter amendment should be adopted? St. Bernard: 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A Hamilton Northwest Local School District A 38-year, 4.98 mill. bond that will cost homeowners $174 for each $100,000 appraised for the purpose of improving the pre-school, elementary and middle schools. Improvements include construction, new technology, new equipment, etc. Are you for or against the bond? Forest Park: F

North College Hill: *2A-1

Coleraine Township: A, *B-0, C,* D-1, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, *T-1, U, V, W, X, *Y-0, *Z-0, AA, BB, *CC-0, DD, EE, FF, *GG-1, HH, II, JJ, KK, LL

Green Township: *B-1, *C-0, J, K, O, *P-0, V, *X-0, Y, EE, *FF-0, HH, II, *LL-0

Springfield Township: D, T, AA Hamilton, Butler

* Denotes a precinct consisting of more than one school district.

School tax levies in Warren County

Voting on school tax levies is also a trend in Warren County. Residents in these four school districts will vote on the levies listed below: Carlisle Local School District, Franklin City School District, Xenia Community School District and Blanchester Local School District, which has two proposals.

District Tax Levy County Carlisle Local School District A 5-year, 4.41 mill tax levy that will cost a homeowner $154 per year for every $100,000. Warren Franklin City School District A 5-year, 13.92 mill tax levy that will cost a homeowner $488 per year for every $100,000. Warren Xenia Community School District A renewal income tax of 0.5%. Warren Blanchester Local School District A 5.2 mill levy for permanent improvements to the schools. The auditor expects this to cost homeowners $182 per year for every $100,000. Warren, Clermont Blanchester Local School District A 1% earned income tax that will be used for current expenses. Warren, Clermont, Brown, Clinton

Loveland City Schools’ tax levy will also be on the ballot for some people in Warren County.

Some Butler County residents will vote on school tax levies, liquor sales on Sundays and utility rate opportunities.

District Proposal County Edgewood City School District An additional 1% income tax. Butler Ross Local School District A 5-year, 9.44 mill. tax levy for the purpose of avoiding deficit spending. Butler City of Middletown Electric aggregation to stabilize utility costs for residents. If it passes, the City of Middletown will register to become a certified aggregator with PUCOH, which will allow the city to negotiate utility rates. Butler, Warren City of Middletown Natural gas aggregation to stabilize utility costs for residents. If it passes, the City of Middletown will register to become a certified aggregator with PUCOH, which will allow the city to negotiate utility rates. Butler, Warren Liberty - District 24 Local liquor options for Costco Wholesale. Butler Oxford - 4 Wine/mixed beverage sales on Sunday at the Oxford Shell Gas Station. Butler Oxford - 4 Selling liquor on Sundays at the Oxford Shell Gas Station. Butler

Will the Village of Moscow continue to exist?

Some Clermont County residents will have the opportunity to vote on several issues, including Blanchester Local Schools’ income tax and tax levy, and Forest Hills School District’s and Loveland City Schools’ tax levies.

But those within Moscow limits will have the opportunity to vote on if they will continue to be the small Village of Moscow or join Washington Township.

How to find your polling place, more voting information

