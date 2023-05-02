Contests
Tuesday is Election Day: Who, what will be on the ballot for several counties in Ohio

Voting Machines on Election Day.
Voting Machines on Election Day.(WNDU)
By Mary LeBus
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s May Primary/Special Election is Tuesday and in-person voters can fill their ballots from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Residents of specific communities or neighborhoods will be able to vote at their designated locations.

“The May 2nd Primary/Special Election is not a county-wide election, so only a select number of communities will be voting on Tuesday,” Director Sherry Poland said in a press release. “Voters can visit the Board’s website to confirm whether their local precinct will be voting tomorrow and, if so, they can also view a sample ballot before heading to the polls.”

What is on the ballot in Hamilton County?

There are multiple issues on the ballot this year. Depending on where you live, the topics can range from school tax levies to city council positions.

Residents in the City of Harrison will get to vote on a Mayor and three City Council Members.

CandidateOffice/District/TermPartyPrecincts
Ryan P. GrubbsMayor; City of Harrison; 4-year termRepublicanCity of Harrison: A, B, C, D, E, F, G
William NeyerMayor; City of Harrison; 4-year termRepublicanCity of Harrison: A, B, C, D, E, F, G
CandidateOffice/District/TermPartyPrecincts
Anthony EgnerMember of Council at Large; City of Harrison; 4-year termRepublicanCity of Harrison: A, B,C, D, E, F, G
Ryan SamuelsMember of Council at Large; City of Harrison; 4-year termRepublicanCity of Harrison: A, B,C, D, E, F, G
Jean L. WilsonMember of Council at Large; City of Harrison; 4-year termRepublicanCity of Harrison: A, B,C, D, E, F, G

Residents in Delhi Township, the Village of Woodlawn, Forest Hills Local School District, Loveland City School District and Winton Woods City School District will be voting on various tax levies.

LocationTax LevyPrecinctsCounty
Delhi TownshipAn additional tax to maintain and operate a police department. The county auditor estimates this will collect $1,585,000 annually with a rate less than or equal to 2.99 mills for each $1. Homeowners will pay $105 for each $100,000.Delhi Township: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, SHamilton
The Village of WoodlawnAn additional tax to maintain and operate a police department at a rate not exceeding 5 mills for each $1. The county auditor estimates that homeowners will pay $175 per $100,000.Village of Woodlawn: A, BHamilton
Forest Hills Local School DistrictAn additional tax of 6.9 mills for the current operating expenses and improvements of Forest Hills Local Schools. The county auditor estimates this will cost the homeowner $242 for each $100,000.Anderson Township: A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z, AA, BB, CC, DD, EE, FF
Village of Newtown: A, B		Hamilton, Clermont
Loveland City School DistrictAn additional tax of 4.9 mills for the current operating expenses and improvements of Loveland City Schools. The county auditor estimates this will cost the homeowner $172 for each $100,000.City of Loveland: *A-0, B, *C-0, D, E, F, G
Symmes Township: C, *E-1, *H-0, *J-0, K, *L-0		Hamilton, Clermont, Warren
Winton Woods City School DistrictIf a levy has to be imposed by the Winton City School District for emergency requirements of the school district, it will be for a five-year, 6.21 mill levy. The auditor estimates this will cost the homeowner $217 for each $100,000.City of Forest Park: A, B, C, D, E, G, H, I, J, K, L, M
City of Wyoming: *A-1, *A-2
Village of Greenhills: A, B, C
Springfield Township: F, *G-0, *H-1, *V-0, *X-1, BB		Hamilton

There are several questions on the ballot this month that Miami Township, the Village of St. Bernard and Northwest Local School District residents will get to vote on.

LocationInformation ProvidedQuestionPrecinctsCounty
Miami TownshipA petition to sell intoxicating liquors on Sundays in Miami Township - C.Should intoxicating liquors be sold on Sundays in Miami Township - C?Miami Township: CHamilton
Village of St. Bernard- Converting the position of Director of Public Safety & service into an appointed Municipal Administrator to serve as a chief administrative official.
- Consolidate the elected Auditor & Treasurer positions into an appointed Finance Director to serve as the chief financial officer.
- Transition the elected Law Director into an appointed Law Director with a background in municipal law.		Do you thing the proposed charter amendment should be adopted?St. Bernard: 1A, 2A, 3A, 4AHamilton
Northwest Local School DistrictA 38-year, 4.98 mill. bond that will cost homeowners $174 for each $100,000 appraised for the purpose of improving the pre-school, elementary and middle schools. Improvements include construction, new technology, new equipment, etc.Are you for or against the bond?Forest Park: F
North College Hill: *2A-1
Coleraine Township: A, *B-0, C,* D-1, E, F, G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, *T-1, U, V, W, X, *Y-0, *Z-0, AA, BB, *CC-0, DD, EE, FF, *GG-1, HH, II, JJ, KK, LL
Green Township: *B-1, *C-0, J, K, O, *P-0, V, *X-0, Y, EE, *FF-0, HH, II, *LL-0
Springfield Township: D, T, AA		Hamilton, Butler

* Denotes a precinct consisting of more than one school district.

School tax levies in Warren County

Voting on school tax levies is also a trend in Warren County. Residents in these four school districts will vote on the levies listed below: Carlisle Local School District, Franklin City School District, Xenia Community School District and Blanchester Local School District, which has two proposals.

DistrictTax LevyCounty
Carlisle Local School DistrictA 5-year, 4.41 mill tax levy that will cost a homeowner $154 per year for every $100,000.Warren
Franklin City School DistrictA 5-year, 13.92 mill tax levy that will cost a homeowner $488 per year for every $100,000.Warren
Xenia Community School DistrictA renewal income tax of 0.5%.Warren
Blanchester Local School DistrictA 5.2 mill levy for permanent improvements to the schools. The auditor expects this to cost homeowners $182 per year for every $100,000.Warren, Clermont
Blanchester Local School DistrictA 1% earned income tax that will be used for current expenses. Warren, Clermont, Brown, Clinton

Loveland City Schools’ tax levy will also be on the ballot for some people in Warren County.

What’s on the ballot in Butler County?

Some Butler County residents will vote on school tax levies, liquor sales on Sundays and utility rate opportunities.

DistrictProposalCounty
Edgewood City School DistrictAn additional 1% income tax.Butler
Ross Local School DistrictA 5-year, 9.44 mill. tax levy for the purpose of avoiding deficit spending.Butler
City of MiddletownElectric aggregation to stabilize utility costs for residents. If it passes, the City of Middletown will register to become a certified aggregator with PUCOH, which will allow the city to negotiate utility rates.Butler, Warren
City of MiddletownNatural gas aggregation to stabilize utility costs for residents. If it passes, the City of Middletown will register to become a certified aggregator with PUCOH, which will allow the city to negotiate utility rates.Butler, Warren
Liberty - District 24Local liquor options for Costco Wholesale.Butler
Oxford - 4Wine/mixed beverage sales on Sunday at the Oxford Shell Gas Station.Butler
Oxford - 4Selling liquor on Sundays at the Oxford Shell Gas Station.Butler

Will the Village of Moscow continue to exist?

Some Clermont County residents will have the opportunity to vote on several issues, including Blanchester Local Schools’ income tax and tax levy, and Forest Hills School District’s and Loveland City Schools’ tax levies.

But those within Moscow limits will have the opportunity to vote on if they will continue to be the small Village of Moscow or join Washington Township.

How to find your polling place, more voting information

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

