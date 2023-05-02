Tuesday Morning going out of business, closing all stores

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Following the news of Bed Bath and Beyond’s closing, another chain retailer has announced it is going out of business and closing all stores across the U.S.

Discount store Tuesday Morning announced Monday that it will be closing all of its remaining stores, around 200 in 25 states. Earlier this year, the Texas-based store filed voluntary petitions for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and delisted from the Nasdaq in December.

According to Tuesday Morning’s website, items are marked up to 30% off of the lowest ticketed price, and gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted through May 13.

Here are the Tuesday Morning stores around Greater Cincinnati that will be closing:

Tuesday Morning Expressway Plaza: 2178 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell.

Tuesday Morning Burnett Square: 8178 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati.

There are a total of four Tuesday Morning stores in Ohio: Cincinnati, Highland Heights, Kettering and Stow. In Kentucky, there are stores in Bowling Green, Fort Mitchell, Frankfort and Louisville.

For the full list of stores or to find your store, use Tuesday Morning’s store locator.

