Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Tuesday Morning going out of business, closing all stores

Tuesday Morning going out of business, closing all stores
Tuesday Morning going out of business, closing all stores(Google Maps / MGN)
By Emily DeLetter
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Following the news of Bed Bath and Beyond’s closing, another chain retailer has announced it is going out of business and closing all stores across the U.S.

Discount store Tuesday Morning announced Monday that it will be closing all of its remaining stores, around 200 in 25 states. Earlier this year, the Texas-based store filed voluntary petitions for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and delisted from the Nasdaq in December.

According to Tuesday Morning’s website, items are marked up to 30% off of the lowest ticketed price, and gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted through May 13.

Here are the Tuesday Morning stores around Greater Cincinnati that will be closing:

  • Tuesday Morning Expressway Plaza: 2178 Dixie Highway, Fort Mitchell.
  • Tuesday Morning Burnett Square: 8178 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati.

There are a total of four Tuesday Morning stores in Ohio: Cincinnati, Highland Heights, Kettering and Stow. In Kentucky, there are stores in Bowling Green, Fort Mitchell, Frankfort and Louisville.

For the full list of stores or to find your store, use Tuesday Morning’s store locator.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Cincinnati police are investigating after they say a driver was shot in the face through the...
Driver shot in face on Downtown overpass, police say
Police are responding to a crash on Interstate 74/275 in Colerain.
6 adults, child hospitalized after Colerain highway crash
German Mathews
Man attacked, raped developmentally disabled woman at Forest Park bus stop, police say
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say
Alleged sexual assault at Wyoming High School under investigation, police say

Latest News

Business Spotlight: Pine Brook Medical Clinic - Helping men and their partners with ED issues
Business Spotlight: Pine Brook Medical Clinic - Helping men and their partners with ED issues
As the first female CEO of United Way Greater Cincinnati, Moira Weir is hoping to make a...
United Way of Greater Cincinnati leader working to help families overcome hardships
Free non-dairy customization will be a Caribou Perks® member exclusive when guests order ahead...
Caribou Cafe announces plans to return to Cincinnati
Business Spotlight: Pine Brook Medical Clinic - Revolutionary treatment for ED
Business Spotlight: Pine Brook Medical Clinic - Revolutionary treatment for ED